Poplar Bluff getting ready for new police station

POPLAR BLUFF, MO - Nearly 300 people gathered at the brand new Poplar Bluff Police Station on Saturday to tour the facility that's been over a century in the making.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department was founded in 1883 and since that time, there hasn't been a purpose-built building put up for the department specifically. That is until ground broke on the brand new station in April.
The station is currently just putting together the last bits and pieces, hoping to be ready for move-in by later this year.
"We’ve been in several locations throughout the decades but the citizens and the council have finally given us a place to live," Poplar Bluff Lieutenant Keith Hefner said.
The department is currently residing in a renovated auto parts store which was meant to be a 'temporary home'. They've been in that location for about seven years.
The state of the art facility is about 27,000 square feet which includes infinitely more space, safety features for both the police and the people entering the building, and technology that will vastly improve the functioning of the department.
The high-tech command center offers a safe and centralized location for all communications in the department.
Offices allow different officers to spread out and congregate as needed.
A large room was added for training purposes, a feature the police department has never had before.
Storage space is everywhere, including turn shelves that condense storage for both files and evidence.
Private and sound proof interview and report rooms have been built, something they haven't been able to utilize. It also includes separate rooms for females and juveniles, adding safety and adhering to policy.
"Here we have simple things, things we probably shouldn’t be excited to have, technology that’s been around for years, we’ve just never had it," Hefner said.
The department is in the midst of the nationwide shortage of police officers. They are hoping that the new facility will help show the progress in the department and draw new recruits.
"We’re having trouble with recruitment and retention just like every other department in the US," Hefner said. "But hopefully this will be a little bit of a draw."
And they have room for growth. The building was specifically designed with that in mind, especially considering the growth the Poplar Bluff area is seeing currently. The department could add a number of police officers and staff before thinking about upgrading or extending the building.
All signs of progress in the department and the community, Hefner said.
"You’re never going to be able to make everybody happy doing a job like this but we have great support from our community and our community leaders," Hefner said. "So hopefully this is just part of a bigger puzzle to help poplar bluff grow."