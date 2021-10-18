Pope County approves temporary ambulance service

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A special board meeting in Pope County wanted to resolve the search for an ambulance provider for the area.
The Pope County Board of Commissioners says they will move forward with one emergency service who sent a them a proposal.
The Pope County Volunteer Ambulance Service ceased operations Monday morning after claiming county leaders are withholding tax dollars.
The board tells News 3 the company demanded a nearly $50,000 advance with no required paper-work of how the money is being used.
"The fear was or is that even if we gave them that money, they wouldn't continue in operation. And then shortly after that contact was made, contact was made with one our board members and told even if we get a second installment of property taxes, we're going to shut down on December 1st," said Pope County State's Attorney, Jason Olson.
Olson says that's when the board decided not to send the advance and searched for a new emergency service.
Monday night, they voted to temporarily use Lakeside EMS and Rural Pope County Fire will help out.
"It's an amazing, rewarding feeling. It's great to be able to know that we can provide service for our community and be able to stabilize the patient quicker waiting on another ambulance," said Rural Pope County Fire secretary, Anne Light.
Officials say the wait can be up to 45 minutes before an ambulance arrives. Olson says Lakeside EMS will operate for the next 30 to 45 days.
"Relived because we're a rural Pope County. It's hard to get service here because of the size of the county," he said.
Olsen says the next step is waiting for an application to be approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health for Pope County Rural EMS to operate.
They've reached out to local law makers to expedite the process.