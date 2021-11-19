Pope Count holds annual Deer Festival Saturday

GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- Golconda is celebrating deer season the way they do every year, with the Pope County Deer Festival.
The festival is set for Saturday, November 20.
What you can expect at the festival:
Deer Festival Parade
- 2 p.m.
- Floats, classic cars, marching bands
- Downtown Golconda
BBQ for a good cause
- Support the Golconda Rotary
- Proceeds for scholarships to Pope Co. High School students
Shopping
- Deer festival market
- Vendors
- 10 a.m.
Activities
- Entertainment for kids
- River walks
- City Museum
- LIVE Entertainment