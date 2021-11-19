You are the owner of this article.
Pope Count holds annual Deer Festival Saturday

deer
By Kenzie Dillow

GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- Golconda is celebrating deer season the way they do every year, with the Pope County Deer Festival. 

The festival is set for Saturday, November 20. 

What you can expect at the festival:

Deer Festival Parade

  • 2 p.m.
  • Floats, classic cars, marching bands
  • Downtown Golconda

BBQ for a good cause

  • Support the Golconda Rotary
  • Proceeds for scholarships to Pope Co. High School students

Shopping

  • Deer festival market
  • Vendors
  • 10 a.m.

Activities

  • Entertainment for kids
  • River walks
  • City Museum
  • LIVE Entertainment

