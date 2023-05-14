Pop up storm chances continue today -- tracking a cool down & break from humidity

WSIL (Carterville) -- Hard to believe it's Mother's Day with todays weather feeling much more like the middle of summer. Beautiful, fluffy cumulus clouds are making an appearance today thanks to the all the heat.
Highs today will climb close to 90 degrees for many. We're running roughly 10 degrees above our season average.
Along with the summer-like conditions, pop-up storms are also a possibility. The greatest chance to see them will be in the second half of the evening, into the overnight hours. If you're taking mom out to dinner, make sure she has a rain coat and extra hair spray for the humidity.
A watch has been issued for the northern most counties, mostly over Southern Illinois, until 10 PM tonight.
We're highlighted again by the Storm Prediction Center fairly similarly to yesterday with the greatest risk over Southern Illinois with a Marginal (2 out of 5) chance for severe weather. Biggest risk being large hail and damaging winds.
Another threat to watch out for is flash flooding with some areas picking up two inches from the storms.
Rain chances stay with us into the first half of the week but the humidity and warm temperatures dip down.