Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             PERRY
SALINE                WAYNE                 WHITE
WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, CARBONDALE, CARMI, FAIRFIELD,
GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, MCLEANSBORO, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN,
WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Pop up storm chances continue today -- tracking a cool down & break from humidity

4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- Hard to believe it's Mother's Day with todays weather feeling much more like the middle of summer. Beautiful, fluffy cumulus clouds are making an appearance today thanks to the all the heat.

Highs today will climb close to 90 degrees for many. We're running roughly 10 degrees above our season average. 

mothers day forecast

Along with the summer-like conditions, pop-up storms are also a possibility. The greatest chance to see them will be in the second half of the evening, into the overnight hours. If you're taking mom out to dinner, make sure she has a rain coat and extra hair spray for the humidity. 

watch

A watch has been issued for the northern most counties, mostly over Southern Illinois, until 10 PM tonight.

spc

We're highlighted again by the Storm Prediction Center fairly similarly to yesterday with the greatest risk over Southern Illinois with a Marginal (2 out of 5) chance for severe weather. Biggest risk being large hail and damaging winds. 

rainfall

Another threat to watch out for is flash flooding with some areas picking up two inches from the storms.

rain chances

Rain chances stay with us into the first half of the week but the humidity and warm temperatures dip down. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

