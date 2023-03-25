Pop-up roundabout helps city plan for future road designs

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- You may have seen a roundabout pop up over on Lewis Lane and Grand Avenue in Carbondale Saturday morning.
It was temporary and used to evaluate a potential new street design.
City leaders and several volunteers collected data Saturday morning and community feedback. They want to know if the set up works or not.
Carbondale Senior City Planner Molly Maxwell says there have been designs for a roundabout there for years. Maxwell says new grant funding opportunities might allow those plans to move forward.
"The initial cost of putting in a roundabout is quite steep, but it's a lot less maintenance then a traffic signal," says Maxwell. "We're looking at alternatives to create a more pedestrian-friendly, just safer intersection here that a traditional four-way stop would be."
Members of the Jackson County Health department also joined the study. The data will be used to help the city plan for other intersections. No construction date has been set.