Pop-up roundabout helps city plan for future road designs

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield and near Murphysboro .Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River. At Plumfield, the river will reach flood stage tonight and crest in minor flood stage near 22.4 feet beginning early Monday morning. At Murphysboro, the river will rise above flood stage tonight and crest in moderate flood stage near 29.0 feet beginning Wednesday afternoon. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro... Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 1030 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&