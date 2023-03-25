 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and near Murphysboro

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River. At
Plumfield, the river will reach flood stage tonight and crest in
minor flood stage near 22.4 feet beginning early Monday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river will rise above flood stage tonight and crest
in moderate flood stage near 29.0 feet beginning Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pop-up roundabout helps city plan for future road designs

  • 0
Pop-up roundabout helps city plan for future road designs

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- You may have seen a roundabout pop up over on Lewis Lane and Grand Avenue in Carbondale Saturday morning.

It was temporary and used to evaluate a potential new street design.

City leaders and several volunteers collected data Saturday morning and community feedback. They want to know if the set up works or not.

Carbondale Senior City Planner Molly Maxwell says there have been designs for a roundabout there for years. Maxwell says new grant funding opportunities might allow those plans to move forward.

"The initial cost of putting in a roundabout is quite steep, but it's a lot less maintenance then a traffic signal," says Maxwell. "We're looking at alternatives to create a more pedestrian-friendly, just safer intersection here that a traditional four-way stop would be."

Members of the Jackson County Health department also joined the study. The data will be used to help the city plan for other intersections. No construction date has been set.

