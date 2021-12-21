"Pop-up" licensing office opening in Mayfield

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has launched a service to help tornado victims in the Mayfield area obtain or replace the operator licenses, permits and identification cards that will be critically important to their disaster recovery efforts.
The pop-up driver licensing office is located at 355 Charles Drive in Mayfield. It will remain in Mayfield until January 28, 2022.
Lost credentials are being replaced free of charge, thanks to an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear waiving fees.
“Valid personal identification will be indispensable to anyone now facing the tasks of insurance claims and applications for assistance, and we needed to make those tasks as easy as possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “We knew it would be a hardship for many if they were required to go to an established Driver Licensing Regional Office to get new credentials. The use of a ‘popup’ licensing office was our solution.”
A second team will be deployed to hard-hit Dawson Springs when office space can be located.
Replacement of a lost license, permit or ID card also can be done by mail to the Department of Driver Licensing in Frankfort. Information and link to the necessary form TC 94-192 is available at drive.ky.gov | Applying for a Driver's License or ID Card.