Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures near freezing in a few locations this
morning. Temperatures late tonight into Thursday morning from 27
to 31 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Youngkin's Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in NJ

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue.

The win has alarmed national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.

The party was also looking at potentially more bad news early Wednesday in New Jersey where incumbent Democratic Gov.

Phil Murphy was in a tight reelection race. In Virginia, the 54-year-old Youngkin, a political newcomer, beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018.

President Joe Biden won Virginia by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, and New Jersey by 15.

