President Biden to deliver the 2023 State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
His remarks will provide an opportunity to speak to a politically polarized Capitol Hill and nation as his administration faces an uncertain economic picture, renewed calls for police reform, a war in Ukraine and escalating tensions with China -- all while Democrats and the GOP eye 2024, CNN reports.
Biden's address to Congress, roughly at the halfway point of his term, comes after Republicans regained control of the House chamber, meaning new Speaker Kevin McCarthy will share the dais with Vice President Kamala Harris and sit directly behind the president, CNN said in an article.
The speech is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.