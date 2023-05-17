SCOTUS upholds IL assault weapons ban for now; lawsuits against it pending

(WSIL) -- Illinois' ban on assault weapons got a break from the U.S. Supreme Court as numerous lawsuits aim to take it down.
The high court rejected an emergency request from an opponent of the Illinois law Wednesday morning.
For now, the law continues to ban the sale of assault style weapons like AR-15s and AK-47s and high capacity magazines for long and handguns.
Benton-based attorney Bryan Drew says the law wasn't carefully crafted and was rushed through by the Democratic supremajority. Drew contends that lawmakers didn't read the bill three times before bringing it to a vote, violating the state constitution.
"These laws could result in people being arrested, going to jail, being convicted felons," Drew said. "They're writing these laws offhandedly without any discussion without any review. They're just throwing this out there."
Drew and former Illinois attorney general candidate Tom Devore filed a lawsuit in the onset of the ban's signing. Drew says more than 1,000 plaintiffs have signed on. It received an injunction in March meaning the plaintiffs are exempt from the ban.
A circuit court judge consolidated a number of cases to the Illinois State Rifle Association's case. Oral arguments are expected June 29 according to executive director Richard Pearson.
"People who are not in the lawsuit but are members are also anxious about the lawsuit. I think we're all anxious," Pearson said.
Drew is waiting on more information from the state in order to build his case before presenting it this summer. Drew believes lawmakers should be held to the same standards as everyone else.
"I don't think they're special because they have a supermajority," Drew said. "The ends don't justify the means. You have to do it the proper way. And if you wanted legislation you have to do it and comply with the constitution."