Pennsylvania Republican primary race for Senate headed to recount

PENNSYLVANIA (CNN) -- The Republican primary race for Senate in Pennsylvania is headed to a recount.
The unofficial results have celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz leading Dave McCormick by 902 votes. According to officials, the margin is within the automatic recount threshold.
Counties can begin the recount as early as Friday and no later than June 1st. Vote counting must be completed by June 7th. Results must be submitted by noon on June 8th. The ballots must also be counted using a different device than used in the first vote.
The winner will face Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the general election.