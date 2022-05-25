 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Pennsylvania Republican primary race for Senate headed to recount

  • 0
Pennsylvania Recount (Oz, McCormick)

PENNSYLVANIA (CNN) -- The Republican primary race for Senate in Pennsylvania is headed to a recount.

The unofficial results have celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz leading Dave McCormick by 902 votes. According to officials, the margin is within the automatic recount threshold.

Counties can begin the recount as early as Friday and no later than June 1st. Vote counting must be completed by June 7th. Results must be submitted by noon on June 8th. The ballots must also be counted using a different device than used in the first vote.

The winner will face Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the general election.