Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mike Pence must testify about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, judge rules

Former Vice President Mike Pence, here in 2022, must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal judge has decided that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021, according to multiple sources familiar with a recent federal court ruling.

But the judge said -- in a ruling that remains under seal -- that Pence can still decline to answer questions related to his actions on January 6 itself, when he was serving as president of the Senate for the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to one of the sources.

Pence still has the ability to appeal. Trump has repeatedly lost executive privilege assertions he's tried to make in the special counsel's investigation.

It's another win for special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the Trump-aligned effort to subvert the 2020 election. Smith subpoenaed Pence for testimony and documents earlier this year.

Days after news broke of the subpoena, Pence and his advisers indicated that the former vice president would challenge the subpoena under the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, which shields lawmakers from certain law enforcement actions connected to their legislative duties.

"I am going to fight the Biden DOJ subpoena for me to appear before the grand jury because I believe it's unconstitutional and unprecedented," Pence said at an event in February. He has suggested that -- because he was also serving as president of the Senate during the January 6 certification vote -- the constitutional clause covered the conduct that investigators are looking at.

The challenge in court has played out in secret, in front of Judge James Boasberg, who recently became chief judge of DC's federal district court.

Pence's claims, as he has described them publicly, are seen as novel. His arguments attracted criticism from a broad range of legal scholars, including former Judge Michael Luttig, a conservative legal luminary who advised Pence on how he should approach the 2021 certification vote.

Even as Pence has fought the subpoena, he has stood by his refusal to disrupt the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's win, as Trump called upon him to do.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.