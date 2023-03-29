 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Marijuana sales tax questions on Missouri ballots

  • Updated
  • 0
Missouri marijuana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Missouri voters may see a new sales tax question on marijuana on their ballot coming up in April.

Missouri became the latest state to allow the sale of recreational marijuana last November when voters approved Amendment 3.

They recently started recreational sales in early February.

The upcoming election slated for April 4 in Missouri has many communities asking voters to approve a three percent additional tax on adult use marijuana sales.

The question many communities are asking on the ballot is as follows...

Shall the "city or county" impose an additional sales tax of three percent (3%) on the retail sales of adult use marijuana?

Polls will be open for voters starting at 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. on April 4. However, individuals in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Missouri is now the 21st state to allow the sale of recreational marijuana.

Follow WSIL as we will have election results on April 4th.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you