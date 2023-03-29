Marijuana sales tax questions on Missouri ballots

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Missouri voters may see a new sales tax question on marijuana on their ballot coming up in April.
Missouri became the latest state to allow the sale of recreational marijuana last November when voters approved Amendment 3.
They recently started recreational sales in early February.
The upcoming election slated for April 4 in Missouri has many communities asking voters to approve a three percent additional tax on adult use marijuana sales.
The question many communities are asking on the ballot is as follows...
Shall the "city or county" impose an additional sales tax of three percent (3%) on the retail sales of adult use marijuana?
Polls will be open for voters starting at 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. on April 4. However, individuals in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Missouri is now the 21st state to allow the sale of recreational marijuana.
Follow WSIL as we will have election results on April 4th.