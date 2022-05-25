 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

House Sgt. at Arms says lawmakers shouldn’t be allowed to carry guns in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) -- One of the top security officials on Capitol Hill says he believes lawmakers shouldn't carry guns in the U.S. Capitol Complex.

House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker's comments come just a day after a gunman murdered 21 people in a Texas elementary school.

Currently, members of Congress are allowed to carry firearms in office buildings if they are licensed in the District of Columbia. However, guns in certain areas are restricted, such as the House floor.

A final decision to extend those restrictions is up to the Capitol police board. That includes the House Sergeant at Arms, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and the Architect of the Capitol.

