House Sgt. at Arms says lawmakers shouldn’t be allowed to carry guns in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) -- One of the top security officials on Capitol Hill says he believes lawmakers shouldn't carry guns in the U.S. Capitol Complex.
House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker's comments come just a day after a gunman murdered 21 people in a Texas elementary school.
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Currently, members of Congress are allowed to carry firearms in office buildings if they are licensed in the District of Columbia. However, guns in certain areas are restricted, such as the House floor.
A final decision to extend those restrictions is up to the Capitol police board. That includes the House Sergeant at Arms, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and the Architect of the Capitol.