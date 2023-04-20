House passes anti-trans sports bill

FILE - People attend a rally as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility, Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Capitol in Washington. Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday, April 6, from the Biden administration, but teams could create some limits in certain cases, for example, to ensure fairness. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)