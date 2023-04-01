Police seize over forty grams of drugs in five-person arrest

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Over forty grams of drugs were confiscated in a drug bust that resulted in five arrests.
Information on the arrests comes from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
On Friday, March 31, the sheriff's office carried out a warrant at 1120 Lackey Street in Paducah, KY. Three suspects were located inside the home. As officers searched the premises, an RV was discovered on the property. Three people were inside the RV.
While officers attempted to enter the RV, one of the suspects locked themselves inside and then broke a window in attempt to evade capture. His attempt to escape failed, and they were quickly arrested.
After searching the entirety of the property, the sheriff's office found 44 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, as well synthetic and non-synthetic Marijuana. Drug paraphernalia was seized at the location as well.
While five people were apprehended at the scene in relation to the search warrant, a sixth person was located in the home and taken to a local hospital for treatment unrelated to the warrant.
The five individuals were arrested on the following charges:
66-year-old Robert H. Roebuck of Paducah:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Contempt of Court
37-year-old Michael T. Stansel of Paducah:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Synthetic Drugs (Marijuana)
- Resisting Arrest
- Menacing
- Giving Police Officer False Identifying Information
- KY Dept. of Corrections Parole Board Warrant for mandatory re-entry
44-year-old Jason W. Slyder of Paducah:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
31-year-old Britney M. Burlingame of Kevil, KY:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Robert L. Owen:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia