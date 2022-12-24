Police searching for wanted man in Fancy Farm area

GRAVES COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a wanted man in the Fancy Farm area.
The information comes from the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, where a post details how officers were searching along railroad tracks in the Fancy Farm area.
On Friday, December 23 around 4:40 p.m., the post was updated to say that police had not located the suspect, James Ethan Blake. Police had been searching in barns and outbuildings in the town.
Blake fled police after officers attempted to arrest him. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray jacket.
If know any information related to Blake's whereabouts, call 911 or call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.