Police searching for missing McCracken County woman

Toni Wells

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a missing woman out of McCracken County. 

Toni L. Wells, 31 of Paducah, was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School around 5 p.m. on August 20, 2022. 

She was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, brown belt and sandals. She also had on a necklace and a ring on her left ring finger. 

She white, approximately 165 pounds and stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has green eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Wells is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 