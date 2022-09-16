Police searching for missing McCracken County woman

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a missing woman out of McCracken County.
Toni L. Wells, 31 of Paducah, was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School around 5 p.m. on August 20, 2022.
She was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, brown belt and sandals. She also had on a necklace and a ring on her left ring finger.
She white, approximately 165 pounds and stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Wells is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.