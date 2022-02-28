Police searching for missing Carbondale woman

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department is requesting the public's help finding 33-year-old Jessica L. Chaney.
Chaney was last seen in the 500 block of South Washington Street at approximately 4:00 a.m. on February 17, and was reported missing on February 26.
She is described as being about 5'04" tall, weighing 125 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Chaney should contact Carbondale police Department at 618-457-3200.