Police searching for man who assaulted 12-year-old

  • Updated
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 23-year-old man who assaulted a 12-year-old child.

Information on the assault and ensuing pursuit comes from a Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Tony Perez

Since Sunday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m., deputies have been scouring the rural area near the 2700 block of KY Highway 945 for a Hispanic man. Authorities reported to the area as the suspect was assaulting a 12-year-old child. The man fled from law enforcement.

The suspect is believed to be 23-year-old Tony Perez, and he is stated to be 5'6", 145 pounds, and wearing a blue shirt and brown pants. He is also reported to be not wearing shoes and is not familiar with the area.

It has also been reported the suspect had just arrived to the country and is here illegally.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone in the area to be extremely cautious and contact the police if they see the suspect.

News 3 will update this article as we learn more.

