Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- The Murray Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a hit-and-run suspect.
The incident occurred around 9 pm. on June 4, where officers responded to the intersection of South 16th Street and Johnson Boulevard after they had received reports of a car hitting a pedestrian. Police located Stetson Fletcher lying in the roadway. Fletcher was taken to Murray Calloway County Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The car in question seems to have suffered front end damage. A picture of the car can be seen below:
Police are asking for anyone who has information related to the hit-and-run to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.