Police search for three escaped inmates in Kentucky

(WSIL) -- Police in Kentucky are searching for three escaped inmates.
The men fled from a work detail in Todd County Thursday morning. That's about 20 minutes east of Hopkinsville. Police say the men stole a Red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck.
The convicts are Donte Churchill (19), Branden Coffey (40), and Carl Kinley (42).
Police say the men were wearing orange uniforms from the Todd County Detention Center. They were last seen in the Mount Tabor Community of Todd County.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Kentucky State Police.