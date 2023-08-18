Police Search for Missing Man in Johnson County, IL

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Police want your helping finding someone missing out of Goreville, Illinois.
His name is Justin Bradley Sherr. Sherr is 30 years old and stands at roughly 5' 11". He weighs 220 pounds.
Police say he was reported missing at around 9:20 a.m. on August 7th. At the time, Sherr was seen at the Hilltop Campground. Officers say he was darting in and out of traffic on I-57 and later on Friendship Loop, off of Goreville Road.
If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sherff's Department at (618) 658-8264.