...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Police Search for Missing Man in Johnson County, IL

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Police want your helping finding someone missing out of Goreville, Illinois.

 
His name is Justin Bradley Sherr. Sherr is 30 years old and stands at roughly 5' 11". He weighs 220 pounds.
 
Police say he was reported missing at around 9:20 a.m. on August 7th. At the time, Sherr was seen at the Hilltop Campground. Officers say he was darting in and out of traffic on I-57 and later on Friendship Loop, off of Goreville Road.
 
If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sherff's Department at (618) 658-8264.

