Police search for armed and dangerous suspect; shooting victim identified

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police have identified the suspect in Sunday's shooting and are looking for him.
Police are searching for Daurice Morse, 20 from Cairo, in connection to the shooting that left Jacob Gary, 19 of Marion, dead.
Police responded to shots fired on West College Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Gary with multiple gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Police say Gary and Morse are acquaintances and were involved in an ongoing dispute.
A warrant charging Morse with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm have been issued. The warrant has a $2 million bond.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Morse, they are asked to contact the Carbondale police department at 618-457-3200. He is considered armed and dangerous.