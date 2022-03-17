Police on the scene of multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Missouri

(WSIL) -- Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near in Mississippi County, Missouri.
The crash happened between mile marker 10 and 12.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Interstate 57 is closed from Illinois to Interstate 55 in Sikeston.
In a Facebook post, The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are on the scene.
And many area ambulance services have been requested to assist with the crash.
No word on injuries as last update.
Stay with News 3 as we continue to keep you updated.