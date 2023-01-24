Police looking to identify man suspected of assault in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Police in Paducah are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of assaulting a cook at a local restaurant.
Police said they are searching for a white male, 30 - 40 years old, about 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
Officers responded to the Waffle Hut in Paducah at 5440 Cairo Road in regards to a physical disturbance.
A victim there told officers there were two customers inside of the restaurant being disorderly and who appeared intoxicated. Police said in a report the customers were asked to be respectful of the other patrons, then went back to cooking.
It was reported one of the two customers then went behind the counter and started choking and threatening the victim. The suspect and the other person with him then left the scene in a green Geo Tracker. The vehicle has a black hard top, roof rack holding a spare tire, with Illinois registration.
Police said the victim at the restaurant was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. To submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers, scan the QR code with your smartphone for more information. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.