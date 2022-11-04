 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 45-55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Police issue alert after 2 attempted child lurings on same block in Chicago

  • Updated
  • 0
Police issue alert after 2 attempted child lurings on same block in Chicago

Chicago police are warning about two attempted child lurings within hours on the same street in the South Austin neighborhood.

 WBBM

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- Chicago police are warning about two attempted child lurings within hours on the same street in the South Austin neighborhood.

While police have not confirmed the same person is connect to both incidents, similar tactics and truck were used in both child lurings. The incidents took place next to Duke Ellington Elementary.

Police said the first incident took place at 5:30 p.m. when a 9-year-old boy was walking in the area of 300 N. Parkside Ave. when a a 4-door white pickup truck with tinted windows started driving along side him.

Police said a man, with brown hair and a scratch on his face, exited the front passenger side and said "come here" to the boy. The boy ran away to safety.

Then about two hours later, around 7:30 p.m., man tried to lure a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle, just like the first incident.

The suspect also exited the front passenger seat of a white 4-door pickup truck with tinted windows. Police say the 13-year-old boy ran away, but the man chased after him.

The suspect eventually got back in his truck and took off.

The incidents have some parents scared.

"I'm going to keep an eye on my daughter," said Albert Belcher, whose 4-year-old daughter is a student at Ellington. "I will make sure she's not outside by herself."

That's the exact advice from police to people who live in South Austin: don't let kids play or walk alone outside.

Belcher said he hopes his neighbors will watch out for children in the area.

"Anything that happens around me like that, I'm going to try to help that kid," he said.

Police said that suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt and black pants.

No arrests have been made.

Tags

Recommended for you