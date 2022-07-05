Police investigating shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on the city’s north side.
Police responded to a disturbance at a business at 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Boyd Street. Officers were told shots had been fired.
When officers arrived, they found a crowd dispersing. While at the scene, officers were told a shooting occurred at North 11th and Northview streets.
At the second location, officers found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Bullet holes were also found in an unoccupied, parked vehicle and a home.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.