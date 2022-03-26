Police investigating multiple fires in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- The West Frankfort Police Department are investigating multiple fires that broke out Friday.
On Friday, March 25, police received reports of smoke coming from a house at 516 South Emma Street at about 6:48 p.m. Police found heavy smoke and fire in the house when they arrived at the scene. No one was inside the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
At around 10:27 p.m., police received another call about a vehicle on fire at the 600 block of North Washington Avenue. Firefighters found a burning car when they arrived at the scene. The fire was quickly put out.
Shortly after police were dispatched to the burning vehicle, police returned to 516 South Emma Street after receiving multiple reports of a fire burning on the roof of the home. Firefighters reported to the area and put out the flames. While there were no injuries, there was fire damage to two other homes and a vehicle.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.