Police investigating man shot in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a shooting leaving a man injured early Wednesday morning.
Poplar Bluff Police said officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street just after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a person that had been shot.
Poplar Bluff Police Lt. Josh Stewart said the victim is Quincel McGuire Jr., 25, and had a gunshot wound to the neck.
McGuire told police he was shot by someone. He is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators are reviewing area surveillance of this incident.
Police are asking if anyone has any information about this incident, to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.