Police investigating drive-by shootings in Carbondale, Herrin, Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A series of drive-by shootings are being investigated by police.
According to a post from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the incidents occurred in the early hours of Saturday. December 24 in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale. The shootings are being investigated by the Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale police department. Police believe that the shootings were orchestrated by the same person or people.
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich released a statement regarding the shootings, saying "These appear to be targeted acts and while the public should remain vigilant there is not a cause for alarm."
If you have any information related to the crimes, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.