Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight...
...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday...

Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall
into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds,
wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If
planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing and as well
as a hat and gloves.

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday
morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive
roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently
forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop
during the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas
Day.

Police investigating drive-by shootings in Carbondale, Herrin, Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
gun violence shooting crime

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A series of drive-by shootings are being investigated by police.

According to a post from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the incidents occurred in the early hours of Saturday. December 24 in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale. The shootings are being investigated by the Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale police department. Police believe that the shootings were orchestrated by the same person or people.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich released a statement regarding the shootings, saying "These appear to be targeted acts and while the public should remain vigilant there is not a cause for alarm."

If you have any information related to the crimes, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.

