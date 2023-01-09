Police investigating accident involving school bus in Jackson

JACKSON, MO (WSIL) -- Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus Monday morning.
According to Jackson Police Department's Assistant Police Chief Alex Broch, a school bus and a truck collided near the intersection of East Jackson Blvd. and Donna Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Broch said the bus was carrying students at the time when it rear ended the truck.
Two people from the truck were injured and taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.
There were no injuries reported from those inside the school bus.