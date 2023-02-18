Police investigate single vehicle crash in Union County

(WSIL) -- The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a vehicle that ended up in Union County.
News 3 crews arrived to the scene of a vehicle that struck a power pole around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
The crash happened near the northbound Interstate-57 exit to Lick Creek. Traffic was reduced to one lane for more than an hour.
First responders waited to remove the vehicle until the power lines were secured. Illinois State Police and Union County Sheriff's Office responded.
