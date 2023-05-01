 Skip to main content
Police investigate reports of gunshots at a prom "after party" in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Authorities are looking for tips connected to a prom after-party shooting at the W.C. Young Community Center on 505 South 8th Street.

Police responded to reports of the shooting around 1:10 A.M. on Sunday April 30th. They were told there was a disturbance that led to multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot. 4 people were between the ages of 14 and 20 were suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. 

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Paducah Police department at (270)-444-8550.

