Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Calloway County

(WSIL ) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Calloway County.
It happened on South 12th St. Wednesday. At 5:44 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 12th and Poplar Streets.
Upon arrival, officers located a Ford Fusion in the roadway and a Ford Mustang in the gravel lot adjacent to the intersection.
The driver of the Fusion, Durwood Beatty, 93, of Murray, was unresponsive.
Officers began life saving measures until EMS personnel arrived. Beatty was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Murray Police Department was assisted by the Murray Fire Department and Murray-Calloway EMS.
The crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
