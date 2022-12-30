Police impersonator phone scam reported in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department wants you to be aware of a phone scam impersonating a police officer.
On Friday, the Carbondale Police Department received a complaint about a police impersonator calling an individual.
The victim told police they received a call and their caller ID feature indicated was a listed number from the Carbondale Police Department (618-457-3200).
The caller then acted like a police officer and told the victim they had a warrant. After that, the victim said they would go turn in themselves at the police department.
Police said the caller then told the victim not to do so and then began giving instructions how to pay over the phone. The victim then recognized the call was a scam and hung up the phone.
Carbondale police said there has been only one report of this type of scam reported. Police believe the caller "spoofed" the Carbondale Police Department's number.
They want to remind everyone the number to the Carbondale Police Department is still in operation and working normally for inbound calls. Also, they said their officers will not take bond money for a warrant over the phone or outside of the police department.
Police advise if you get a call from someone acting like a law enforcement officer and they make a suspicious request, it's recommended to end the call and contact the number publicly listed for that agency to verify the identity of the caller.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab on this website’s main page.