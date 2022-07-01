Police identify victim in Williamson County shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police have identified the victim in a Williamson County shooting.
On Wednesday around 10:50 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Griffith Lane in Marion.
Upson arrival, deputies located 57-year-old Shawn J. Adams with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by the coroner's office.
An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was confirmed to be a gunshot wound. Further autopsy results are pending.
A 17-year-old male teen was taken into custody at the scene. He has initially been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and first degree murder.
He is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, along with the Coroner's office and Illinois State Police, continue to investigate.