...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Police find stolen car after arresting assault suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Police identified a stolen car after arresting a man for assault during a traffic stop.

Information on the arrest comes from a press release from Sheriff Ryan Norman of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, January 28 at around 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a home on North Friendship Road after receiving a report of an assault.

After an investigation at the home, officers determined 27-year-old Ryan Melton of Paducah assaulted a victim at the residence and fled the scene. The deputies soon after discovered that Melton was driving back to the scene in a white minivan. The deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop when Melton pulled into the drive of the home.

Ryan Melton

After performing the traffic stop, police found that the minivan was reported as stolen from a residence on Pullen Lane earlier that morning. Melton also did not have a valid license to operate the minivan.

Melton was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail. He is being charged with the following crimes:

  • Assault 4th Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
  • No Operator's License
  • TBUT Auto $1000-$10,000