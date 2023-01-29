Police find stolen car after arresting assault suspect

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Police identified a stolen car after arresting a man for assault during a traffic stop.
Information on the arrest comes from a press release from Sheriff Ryan Norman of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, January 28 at around 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a home on North Friendship Road after receiving a report of an assault.
After an investigation at the home, officers determined 27-year-old Ryan Melton of Paducah assaulted a victim at the residence and fled the scene. The deputies soon after discovered that Melton was driving back to the scene in a white minivan. The deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop when Melton pulled into the drive of the home.
After performing the traffic stop, police found that the minivan was reported as stolen from a residence on Pullen Lane earlier that morning. Melton also did not have a valid license to operate the minivan.
Melton was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail. He is being charged with the following crimes:
- Assault 4th Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
- No Operator's License
- TBUT Auto $1000-$10,000