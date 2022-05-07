Police conduct massive drug bust after two day investigation

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah police arrested nine people during a massive drug bust over the last couple of days.
The arrests are the result of a two day multi-county investigation conducted by Paducah police. Police began their investigation on May 4 around 11 a.m., when officers arrested Coreyaunta Rhodes on a traffic stop on Old Mayfield Road on two outstanding warrants. Rhodes was wanted for failing to appear on a robbery case, as well as an assault case.
Around 1 p.m. that same day, police arrested Brandon Elias and Ashley Woolridge after a home search at 6934 Old US Highway 45 in McCracken County. Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.
After an investigation, police learned that Rodney Freeman was trafficking methamphetamine. Freeman was stopped on US Highway 62 during a traffic stop and arrested. Officers seized 100 grams of meth and $1000 in drug money. Detectives assisting in the investigation obtained a warrant for Freeman's residence and they searched the home.
During the investigation, Bradley Riley from Paducah came to the house. Officers conducted a search of person and discovered a loaded handgun, one ounce of meth, and drug money. Detectives continued the search, where they found more meth. Both Freeman and Riley were arrested.
On May 5, around 8 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at 6015 Carl E Drive in McCracken County. Caryon Johnson was arrested during the search. Detectives discovered more than a pound of crystal meth, around 100 grams of Cocaine, more than 100 Fentanyl pills, three cars, and around $8500. Johnson has an extensive criminal history that included a murder case from the 90's.
That same day around noon, police executed a search warrant for a home on Clarks Ferry Road in Livingston County, KY. Police found around two pounds of meth and drug money. Jerry Robertson and Michelle Davis, residents of the home, were both arrested.
Police caught wind of another source of supply for meth that was being run by Treon A. McElrath in Western Kentucky and Tennessee. Detectives went undercover and contacted McElrath and arranged a meeting to buy three pounds of crystal meth. McElrath agreed to meet the detectives in the parking lot of a liquor store in Fulton County, KY. Several law enforcement agencies worked together to ultimately arrest McElrath.
McElrath was found in possession of more than three pounds of meth. McElrath has previous felony convictions for manslaughter outside of Kentucky.
On May 6, police conducted another search warrant in which they seized more than seven pounds of coke, crystal meth, a handgun, and $24,000 in suspected drug money.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ryan Norman spoke on the massive drug bust, saying "These arrests and seizures could not have happened without the hard work and dedication of Deputies and Detectives. This is a shining example of great coordination between law enforcement agencies with the result of taking drugs off the street and keeping criminals away from our communities.”