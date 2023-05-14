Police at a standoff with suspect in Makanda

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 12 PM: Sheriff Jeff Diederich has informed News 3 the standoff is related to a domestic situation. The male suspect is the only one in the home. Negotiators are on the scene working to resolve the situation peacefully. The scene is still active.
ORIGINAL: Police are engaged in a standoff with a suspect.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a suspect has barricaded themselves at a residence in the 2700 block of Robley Avenue in Makanda.
Residents in the area should stay away from the scene and stay in their homes.
