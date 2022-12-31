Police ask for public's help in finding Perry County man wanted for armed assault and kidnapping

PERRY COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man from Perry County who is wanted for 1st Degree Armed Assault and Kidnapping, among other charges.
Information on the wanted man comes from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Danny Wesley Brown is a 60-year-old white male, with white hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6'4" and is 245 lbs. His last known address was in Perry County.
He was last known to be traveling in the St. Louis County area, and has family in Alton, IL. Brown was last seen driving a 2016 Chevy Suburban with Missouri plates, and a license number of 3SA-J53.
Brown is wanted after an incident occurred in Ste. Genevieve County. He is wanted on the following charges:
- Assault 1st Degree (x2), Felony
- Armed Criminal Action (x2), Felony
- Kidnapping/ Inflicting Injury/ Terrorizing 1st Degree, Felony
- Burglary 1st Degree, Felony
- Unlawful Use io a Weapon, Felony
No bond has been set.
If you have any information related to Brown, contact your local law enforcement agency or call Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.