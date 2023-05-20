 Skip to main content
Police ask for help in finding Carbondale teen

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Information on the teen's disappearance comes from the Carbondale Police Department Facebook page.

14-year-old Marcell L. Stevenson stands at 5'5", weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Marcell was last seen on April 11 around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Illinois Avenue in Carbondale. He was seen wearing grey sweatpants, a purple and black sweater, and sandals. Marcell often visits the 700 block of S Rawlings Street.

Missing teen Marcell Stevenson

If you have information related to Marcell's whereabouts, please call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

