Police arrest two juveniles in connection with several gunshot offenses

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Police have arrested two juveniles that may be connected to multiple shots fired incidents that have occurred over the last couple weeks.
Information on the arrests comes from the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page. Mt. Vernon Police have investigated several occurrences of gunshot offenses and the detective division has found a group of suspects that may have been involved.
Through the investigation, police determined that guns used in the previous incidents are being stored at 1010 Oakland in Mt. Vernon. With the assistance of the Jefferson County Stages Attorney's Office, police were able to a warrant to search the house.
On Friday, January 6 at around 12:15 p.m., officers executed the warrant and arrested two juveniles. After searching the home, police found five guns. Two of them were reported as stolen, and a shotgun had the barrel cut down illegally, making it a "sawed off" shotgun.
One of the juveniles was released after questioning. The remaining suspect, a 17-year-old, was brought into custody on the following charges:
- Armed Violence
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearms
- Possession of an Illegal Firearm
The teen was processed at the Mt. Vernon Police Department, and jailed at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility
The investigation is active and ongoing.