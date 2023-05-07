Police arrest teen who flashed loaded gun

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN HAMILTON JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WAYNE WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI PERRY SCOTT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.