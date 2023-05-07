 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI           PERRY
SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, FAIRFIELD,
GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Police arrest teen who flashed loaded gun

  • Updated
  • 0
crime, crime scene tape, police lights

SCOTT CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Scott City police arrested a suspicious man who flashed a gun yesterday.

Information on the arrest stems from a press release from the Scott City Police Department.

On Saturday, May 6, the police department received reports of a suspicious man in the Scott City area. Police soon learned the suspicious man had brandished a firearm while carrying out a drug deal. Officers discovered the suspect was traveling on foot.

Officers located the man in the Oak Street area, near Shady Grove Park. Police apprehended 19-year-old Elijah Blake Clayton of Doniphan MO and discovered a loaded .22 caliber pistol and five grams of Fentanyl on his person.

Clayton

Clayton is being charged with the following:

  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree
  • Possession of A Controlled Substance

Clayton is being a held on a No Bond warrant.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you