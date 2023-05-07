Police arrest teen who flashed loaded gun

SCOTT CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Scott City police arrested a suspicious man who flashed a gun yesterday.
Information on the arrest stems from a press release from the Scott City Police Department.
On Saturday, May 6, the police department received reports of a suspicious man in the Scott City area. Police soon learned the suspicious man had brandished a firearm while carrying out a drug deal. Officers discovered the suspect was traveling on foot.
Officers located the man in the Oak Street area, near Shady Grove Park. Police apprehended 19-year-old Elijah Blake Clayton of Doniphan MO and discovered a loaded .22 caliber pistol and five grams of Fentanyl on his person.
Clayton is being charged with the following:
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree
- Possession of A Controlled Substance
Clayton is being a held on a No Bond warrant.