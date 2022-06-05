Police arrest man for drug trafficking after extended investigation

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for meth trafficking after an extended investigation.
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of County Road 1320. Police had located 34-year-old Daniel Martin and another man at the home.
Police searched the residence and officers had found meth, scales, money, drug paraphernalia, and guns. Martin was charged with Enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense, Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, and a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The warrant for Martin was the result of an extended investigation that was launched due to numerous tips about Martin's involvement in trafficking methamphetamine in the Carlisle County area.