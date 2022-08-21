Police arrest man after finding ammo, guns, and drugs in Graves County home

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A man from Farmington, KY has been arrested after Graves County police found ammunition, loaded guns, and drugs in his home.
On August 21 at around 4 a.m. Graves County and Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at a home on the Calloway-Graves County line, at the dead end of Chapel Road.
46-year-old Jason A. Wood, a convicted felon in connection with illegal possession of firearms and drugs, was found inside.
After doing a search of the home, officers found thousands of rounds of ammunition, 22 long guns, and twelve pistols, all of which were loaded. Police at the scene also found one-half ounce of crystal Meth, 15 ounces of Marijuana, an electronic scale to weigh drugs, dosage units for Ecstasy, Xanax, and Meth, smoking pipes, and other drug paraphernalia. Police also seized $14,000 found at the home as evidence.
Wood was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Marijuana Over 8 Ounces
- Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Controlled Substances 1st and 3rd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Wood was taken to an out-of-county jail.