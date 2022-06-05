Police arrest father and daughter after chase

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Hickman County Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of a suspect Saturday.
Police were trying to capture 46-year-old Victor Burgess of Fancy Farm. Burgess fled along State Highway 307. He eventually crashed his 2004 Honda motorcycle north of County Road 1141 on KY 307. He then ran into a wooded area.
Police then attempted to locate Burgess with a drone. Sgt. Edwards of the Graves County Sheriff's Office found a car that was being operated by Victor Burgess's daughter, Courtney Burgess. Courtney's car had a cancelled registration for failure to maintain insurance. Police impounded the car, where they found marijuana, methamphetamine, and a marijuana pipe.
After several hours of searching, police had found Victor Burgess in his home in Hickman County. He was then arrested.
Victor Burgess was arrested on charges of Fleeing and Evading Police 1st in a Vehicle, Fleeing and Evading 1st on Foot, and Wanton Endangerment.
Courtney Burgess was arrested on charges of No Registration, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense.