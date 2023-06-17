 Skip to main content
Police arrest Crystal Meth dealer in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Police arrest a Paducah woman after learning she was selling Crystal Methamphetamine.

Information on the arrest comes from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

Holly Hyde

On Thursday, June 15 detectives learned that 49-year-0ld Holly Hyde was selling Crystal Meth. Detectives contacted Holly via cell phone and decided on a time and place to buy the drug from Hyde. At around 3:45 p.m. the same day, Hyde arrived at a Paducah business located at 2213 Bridge Street and was arrested by police at the scene.

Police successfully confiscated about 14 grams of Crystal Meth from Hyde during the arrest. Hyde was out on bond for previous drug offenses when she was arrested. Hyde had a prior conviction for trafficking Methamphetamine.

Hyde was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hyde is currently being held at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

