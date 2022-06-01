Police: 4 people killed, shooter dead at clinic in Tulsa

UPDATE: 7:17 p.m.
Tulsa police say 4 people were killed in a shooting at a clinic Wednesday afternoon. The shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, a White House official said. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.
UPDATE: 6:23 p.m.
According to police, at least 4 people are dead in a shooting at a clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. One of those dead is the shooter.
Officers are still clearing the building.
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.
Police in Tulsa have confirmed the shooter is dead. It is unknown if the shooter was killed by law enforcement or was self-inflicted.
Police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office. When police responded, they said it turned into an active shooter situation, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.
When police entered the building, they found multiple people shot.
"Officers immediately rushed to the second floor where the shooting was taking place, when they got there they found a few people had been shot, a couple were dead at that time," Meulenberg told ABC News. "We also found at that time who believe and still believe to the shooter because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him."
Police said they are going through the five-story medical complex room by room to secure the building.
UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police captain: "Multiple" people wounded in shooting at medical building "some unfortunately were killed."
Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down" following the incident Wednesday.
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.
Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.
ORIGINAL STORY
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is at the Warren Clinic near 61st and Yale responding to a shooting.
In initial reports, police say there are multiple injuries and the suspect is currently down. There is no word of any fatalities.
This is no longer an active shooter situation, but police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Tulsa police say they are currently clearing the building floor by floor, and that it is a "catastrophic" scene inside.
This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.