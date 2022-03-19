Polar Plungers jump into new location for annual SIU event

MAKANDA, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Plungers raise nearly $40,000 by jumping into Little Grassy Lake for Special Olympics.
More than 100 plungers took the dip Saturday afternoon at Southern Illinois University's Touch of Nature after a long-history of plunging into Campus Lake for the event.
Assistant Director of Programs, Brian Croft says the partnership between Special Olympics and Touch of Nature makes the location a natural choice.
"Looking at the history of Touch of Nature and SIU with inclusive recreation," explains Croft. "Special Olympics and us, we're peanut butter and jelly, so to have this event here, it's amazing and we're so excited."
After a relatively warm week, temperatures took a plunge Saturday as well, giving participants a little extra encouragement to get in and out quick.
"It's going to be cold," says Croft. "But man, the costumes are great, people are smiling, we'll see if the smiles stay, but it's such a good cause I think we'll keep the smiles."
Polar Plunge events in the region support athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Its sponsored by organizers of the Law Enforcement Torch Run as well as dozens of individuals and local businesses.