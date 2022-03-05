Polar Plunge event raises more than $22,000 for Special Olympics Illinois

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- It was a beautiful day at Rend Lake as nearly 100 people took the Polar Plunge to support a great cause.
On Saturday, March 5, Dozens of people gathered to spectate the event as the participants waded off of South Sandusky Beach and into the frigid waters of the lake.
The event is in support of the Special Olympics Illinois, and the money fundraised by the event goes towards "programing and events for more than 23,100 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes participating in Illinois."
The event that took place in Rend Lake raised more than $22,000 dollars.
If diving into cold waters with friends and family for a good cause sound like something you would be interested in, SIU Touch of Nature will be hosting its own Polar Plunge on March 19.